Maktoum bin Mohammed heads meeting of Strategic Affairs Council in Dubai

The Council discussed several topics listed on its agenda, such as a policy to reduce the rate on infections from non-communicable diseases and related risks, which was presented by the Dubai Health Authority, as well as the related goals, strategic programmes and timeframe of its execution. It also discussed a policy to promote a healthy community by enabling individuals to adopt healthy lifestyles, detecting non-communicable diseases at an early stage and reducing the chances of contracting them, as well as improving the health system. The presentation also discussed the significant health issues related to tobacco use, the consumption of unhealthy foods and the lack of physical activity in the community, as well as the increasing burden of non-communicable diseases, such as cardiovascular disease and respiratory diseases, and the increasing financial burden on the health system. Non-communicable diseases, also known as chronic diseases, are not infectious between people and are usually long-term and develop slowly. These diseases are divided into four main categories, which are cardiovascular diseases, cancers, chronic respiratory disease and diabetes. To reduce the impact of non-communicable diseases on individuals and the community, it is important and necessary to adopt a comprehensive plan that requires the participation of the entire community. The Council also reviewed the future plans and strategic programmes for 2017 to 2021 of the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government, which aims to improve its academic, scientific and institutional reputation rankings. The school seeks to combine the education of students and trainees, support institutions with applied science research, and develop government capabilities and leadership, as well as produce high-level scientific content through organising innovative and leading scientific competitions and developing scientific research that will support decision-makers. The Roads and Transport Authority presented its efforts to reduce overcrowding during rush hour, based on a directive issued by the Executive Council, while the Dubai Electronic Security Centre explained its suggestion to utilise its information security system in key sectors, which will support Dubai’s sustainability while providing jobs and essential services.