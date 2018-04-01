Forbes Middle East hosts its first healthcare event

Moderated by PwC, conversations centred around shaping the future of healthcare, finding a balance in pharma and implementing machine medicine.



Amin Al Amiri, Assistant Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Health was a part of the discussions alongside Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare; Dr Thumbay Moideen, Founder of the Thumbay Group; Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Managing Director and CEO of UEMedical; and Zanubia Shams, Co-Chair for Zulekha Hospitals.



Khuloud Al Omian, Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East, said, "GCC healthcare spending is expected to reach US$69 billion by 2020. The healthcare ecosystem is currently witnessing a significant transformational shift, with technology playing a vital role. It will be a game changer for the sector, with innovation playing an important role. The private sector, together with government authorities will continue to be a key partner in the long-term development of the health industries."



The event kicked off with Al Amiri sharing insights on the UAE’s healthcare services and how the country continuously strives to provide the best state of art healthcare and pharmaceutical services. He highlighted the role of technology and innovation and shared acumen on the country’s growing healthcare expenditure to promote healthcare services.



Dr. Stephen Brookes from the University of Manchester also discussed the future of healthcare, emphasising the collaboration of public and private partnerships and global initiatives supporting healthcare promotions.