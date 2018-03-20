National Ambulance, University of Sharjah open applications for 2018 Emirati EMT Programme

Launched last year, the Emirati EMT programme trains and prepares local people to serve on the frontline in support of the community, providing UAE Nationals in the Northern Emirates with the knowledge and skills to pursue careers in emergency health services. It is delivered in collaboration with the University of Sharjah. The first intake of students are currently entering the final phase of the programme, which will see them gain practical experience under the guidance of National Ambulance’s Operations team.



Commenting on the announcement, Ahmed Saleh Al Hajeri, Deputy CEO of National Ambulance, said: "When we launched our Emirati EMT programme last year, our intention was to build a programme that would be sustainable in the long-term; to enable a generation of qualified and professional Emiratis capable of working in the critical emergency medical sector and serve people in the Northern Emirates. The success of the first year of the programme is a source of great pride and proves the desire of UAE Nationals to rise to the challenge. National Ambulance is now offering the opportunity for qualified local people to follow the example of our pioneering Emirati EMT students and build a legacy for our community."



Professor Qutayba Hamid, Vice Chancellor for the Medical and Health Sciences Colleges at University of Sharjah, said: "This initiative has proved a great success for all involved with educators, health providers and talented young people coming together. The students have engaged fully in the course and the tutors have enjoyed the student’s enthusiasm for learning. Above all, it is a real benefit to the community which will have a new generation of qualified and professional local people to support it."



The full-time programme offers UAE Nationals the opportunity to gain the theoretical knowledge and practical experience necessary to take up a full-time position as an EMT with National Ambulance. The programme consists of three modules: a ‘Foundation’ module handled by the University of Sharjah; a ‘Core’ module based on international academic curriculum and an ‘Operations’ module managed and led by National Ambulance.



Interested candidates should visit www.nationalambulance.ae/emt to apply and find more information about the programme. For admission to the programme, the candidate must: be a UAE National, be at least 18 years of age and not over 35, have completed UAE National Service (for male applicants), have a high school diploma or equivalent, have good command of English, pass the selection interview, and have or are in process of applying for a UAE Driving License.



National Ambulance provides emergency pre-hospital care in the Northern Emirates through the dedicated 998 emergency ambulance number and smart application. Its primary task is to handle public medical emergency response and provide high standards of emergency pre-hospital care to citizens, residents and visitors across the Emirates of Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Qaiwain, Ras al-Khaimah and Fujairah.