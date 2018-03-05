Pink Caravan Ride offers over 3,500 free breast screenings in five days

The popular community initiative by the Sharjah-based cancer charity, Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) has done tremendously well in the last seven years, heightening the UAE community’s understanding about the importance of undergoing regular screenings for early detection of the disease, especially because the incidence of breast cancer in the UAE is quite high.



Umm Al Quwain was the fifth emirate in focus, where the Pink Caravan’s team of campaigners on horsebacks and numerous volunteers set off on a 9.7 kilometre equine journey on Sunday, starting at the Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital. The pink brigade trotted on the streets of the emirate trying to sensitise people and get them to come forward and utilise the avenue the Pink Caravan Ride has offered them to be safeguard their health and wellbeing.



Upon a quick word with one of the volunteering riders, 41-year-old Shannon Naude, originally from South Africa and a now a resident of the UAE for several years, a great story with a very important message was brought to the fore: “Two of my aunts on both my mother’s and father’s side have suffered breast cancer, and are both completely cancer free now. I personally as well have had cervical cancer in its very early stage, and we caught that because of an early screening. The diagnosis was thankfully not too bad and we were able to treat it very quickly.”



She continued: “I am a huge advocate of regular screenings and I think they are really important. Some countries say go every three years, but I say go every year and it is something I do too without exception. That is why this initiative is fantastic. Plus I got to ride a horse, which is one of my biggest passions, so I couldn’t have asked for anything more.”



The first stop was 8.2 kilometres away at the Umm Al Quwain Hospital, also a site for one of the three medical clinics set up to offer free screenings and checkups to the citizens and residents. The other two medical clinics in the emirate were operating out of the Al Salama Health Centre and the Falaj Al Mua’alla Health Center.



The Pink Caravan Medical Awareness Committee shared the total number of screenings as 705. This included 630 women and 75 men. These included 154 locals and 561 expatriates, comprising 216 people in the 40+ age category and 509 individuals below 40 years of age. After the initial screenings, 499 walk-ins were given the safe card, 189 were referred for a mammogram, and 42 were advised to undergo an ultrasound.



Khaled Abdullah Al Shehhi, Director of Umm Al Quwain Hospital, along with a team of senior staff welcomed Reem BinKaram, Head of the Pink Caravan’s Higher Organising Committee; Dr. Sawsan Al Madhi, Director General of Friends of Cancer Patients and Head of Medical and Awareness Committee of Pink Caravan; volunteering equestrians and the rest of the PCR team to the hospital.

Al Shehhi praised the great role played by the Pink Caravan in raising awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early detection. He stressed: “The approach taken by the ride is fantastic as it has come a long way in dispelling misconceptions majority of people in society and has encouraged them to overcome their fear and hesitation they feel in taking that first step towards their well-being. Their provision of free examinations for all groups of society across the seven emirates has greatly benefited the citizens and residents of our society. We are honoured to be attached to such a great cause.”



The end point of the equine journey was the Umm Al Quwain Department of Economic Development. The state-of-the-art mobile mammogram clinic that the Pink Caravan launched this year was at the venue, offering free tests to visitors. Sheikh Saif bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of Department of Economic Development in Umm Al Quwain, was shown around the mobile van by Dr. Al Madhi. He commended the efforts of the campaign in making healthcare services in the nation more easily accessible to people.



The Organising Committee held an awarding ceremony to felicitate their longstanding partners and supporters in Umm Al Quwain. The awardees included Sheikh Saif bin Rashid Al Mualla; Humaid Rashid Al Shamsi; Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Umm Al Quwain; Mohammed Omar Al Kharji, Deputy Director of the UAQ Medical Zone; Lt. Col. Mohammed Obaid, General Command of Um Al Quwain Police; Rashid Al Hamar, Director-General of Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla Charitable and Humanitarian Establishment; and As the Pink Caravan also honored Sheikh Ali bin Saud Al Mualla Chairman of the Municipality Department of Umm Al Quwain.



Another equestrian volunteer, Liz Marshall, who was part of the ride in UAQ, was introduced to the Pink Caravan initiative by a friend whose mother was diagnosed last year. She said: “My grandmother was diagnosed with breast cancer, and that’s why I am here today. There is a really high incidence of breast cancer in my maternal family and is a cause that is very close to my heart. The importance of regular screenings cannot be overstated as an early detection can be the difference between life and death.”



Organised annually by the Friends of Cancer Patients (FoCP) – a Sharjah-based cancer charity, the eighth edition of the pan-UAE initiative is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, Founder and Royal Patron of FoCP.



All fixed medical clinics across the UAE are offering free mammograms and medical consultations until 11 March. These clinics are located at Sharjah’s Al Majaz Waterfront; Dubai Mall in Dubai; in Ajman Corniche; Al Qawasim Corniche in RAK; Um Al Quwain’s Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital; the Fujairah Corniche; and at the Al Seef Village Mall in Abu Dhabi.



The weeklong ride is travelling across the seven emirates until March 6, offering free breast cancer screenings, and raising awareness about the disease by emphasising the significance of early detection.



Monday – March 5, 2018

The horse riders will set off on today’s journey in Ajman, where they will begin their journey of awareness at Rashidiya Park for Families and Children, and cover 6.8 km on horseback with two stops at Ajman Municipality and the Ajman Corniche. The emirate will offer free breast screenings at University College of Mother and Family Sciences, Umm Al Moumineen Women’s Association, Al Hamidiya Health Center and Musheirif Health Center from 10am until 6pm.

The fixed clinic in Ajman Corniche is operational from 4-10pm, until March 11.

Tuesday – March 6, 2018

On Tuesday, will be the concluding day of the eighth Pink Caravan Ride. The riders of pink hope will proceed to the emirate of Abu Dhabi where they will cover almost 13 kilometres on horseback. The emirate will offer free breast screenings from 10am to 6pm at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Zayed University and Zayed Military Hospital. The fixed clinic in Al Seef Village Mall will be operational until 10pm.

A number of awareness activities and fund raising events will be showcased across the seven emirates every day of the ride. To stay updated and participate in these activities, visit http://www.pinkcaravan.ae/events-listing.php

To enhance people’s participation and charitable acts in the ‘UAE Year of Zayed 2018’, donations for the Pink Caravan, as low as AED 5 can be made by sending an SMS to 2302 (Etisalat or du). Direct fund transfers can be made to Pink Caravan's Sharjah Islamic Bank account. Their official website, Facebook account - ThePinkCaravan, or their mobile app – Pink Caravan, can also be used for making donations.