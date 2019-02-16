Tons of trash pulled from the shores of the Galapagos

Officials said most of the trash was plastic and that it has washed up on the islands after months or years floating at sea.

Most of the trash originated in South and Central America, but authorities said they were alarmed to discover a large amount of plastic they believe drifted across the Pacific Ocean all the way from Asia.

Park officials say microplastics that wash up on the shores here enter the food chain when smaller animals ingest the plastics and are then later eaten by other animals or even humans living on the islands.

2019 marks 60 years since the Galapagos National Park was established in 1959.