British children to skip school to rally for climate action

"This is our final chance to fight for our futures, and our ages will not be what stop us," UK Student Climate Network (UKSCN) said in a statement on its website.

Among the demands from the under-18 group are a request for government to declare a climate emergency and "address the ecological crisis as an educational priority."

UKSCN is also asking to lower the voting age from 18 to 16 to incorporate youth views into policy making as "young people have the biggest stake in our future."

British Education Secretary Damian Hinds said that he is happy for young people to be "engaged in key issues affecting them," but has warned them not to miss school to take part in the strikes.