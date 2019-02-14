EPAA organises a campaign to clean and forest the Wadi Shi area in Khorfakkan

The events was attended by His Excellency Dr. Rashed Khamis Al Naqbi, Chairman of Khorfakkan Municipal Council, a number of officials and representatives of government departments in Khorfakkan, and Khorfakkan school students.

Awatif Al Naqbi, the official of EPAA in the Eastern Region, pointed out that the objectives of the initiative are to develop community awareness of ways to protect and preserve natural environments, protect local plant diversity in mountain environments, preserve the cultural appearance and prevent deformation of mountains with drawings or flags.

Al-Naqbi added that the authority organised an exhibition accompanying the activities of the campaign, which included a number of pictures and paintings that highlight the importance of preserving the environment, as well as the distribution of awareness brochures to the participants.