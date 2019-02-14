EPAA organises a campaign to clean and forest the Wadi Shi area in Khorfakkan

Sharjah24: As part of the fifth environmental awareness initiative for mountain climbers, the The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) of the Eastern Region organised a field campaign to clean the surrounding area of the Al Rafisah lake Dam and the Wadi Shi Valley in Khorfakkan, with the participation of a number of government departments and Khorfakkan schools.
The events was attended by His Excellency Dr. Rashed Khamis Al Naqbi, Chairman of Khorfakkan Municipal Council, a number of officials and representatives of government departments in Khorfakkan, and Khorfakkan school students.
 
Awatif Al Naqbi, the official of EPAA in the Eastern Region, pointed out that the objectives of the initiative are to develop community awareness of ways to protect and preserve natural environments, protect local plant diversity in mountain environments, preserve the cultural appearance and prevent deformation of mountains with drawings or flags.
 
Al-Naqbi added that the authority organised an exhibition accompanying the activities of the campaign, which included a number of pictures and paintings that highlight the importance of preserving the environment, as well as the distribution of awareness brochures to the participants.