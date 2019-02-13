Sanjayan, Harrison Ford of Conservation International learn about UAE’s biodiversity protection efforts

The UAE’s first national park, the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve is a permanently protected area that seeks to preserve the region’s desert habitats and the multiple threatened species of flora and fauna within for future generations.

The reserve teems with wildlife, including the Arabian oryx and Arabian Gazelle – endangered native species that have been reintroduced into the area.

Dr. Sanjayan and Ford observed firsthand how the reserve is managed according to sound ecological principles, aimed at protecting natural resources and safeguarding the original desert landscape.