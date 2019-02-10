Heavy snow blankets parts of China

In the Nyalam County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, a storm dumped a huge amount of snow, trapping residents in their homes.

The Nyalam County sits on the China-Nepal border with an elevation of 3,800 meters. The heavy snow cut off water and power supply and telecommunications for the 200 households in the country seat and the surrounding areas.

The roof of the house of a resident collapsed under the pressure of a thick layer of snow. Firefighters removed the snow blocking the doors of residents. They then went from door to door to remind the people not to be poisoned by carbon monoxide, as the people use LNG or coke for heating.

In the city of Jurong, Jiangsu Province, snow began to fall on Friday and the snow had cumulated up to 17 centimeters in depth by 09:00 on Saturday.

Local transportation department sent out people and snowplows to remove snow from roads.

Another round of snow is on the way on Sunday, according to local meteorological department.

The neighboring Anhui Province was also affected by the snowy weather. In the capital city of Hefei, a new round of snow and rain began to fall on Friday.

Some expressways and urban roads were frozen. Local sanitation and urban management departments sent out workers to help remove the snow.