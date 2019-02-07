SICFAB ends on a positive note, experts agree to identify more protected areas

Organised by the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), conservation experts and researchers who gathered at this Forum shed light on the importance of protecting biodiversity.

“Biodiversity is a cornerstone of our existence, and it is not just about Arabian oryx or falcons, but also the smallest living organisms in the world. If we don’t change our ways now, we may be the next species to go extinct,” said one of the participants at SICFAB.

While several topics formed the focus of conversation at the global gathering, the conservation experts were of the opinion that identifying sites important to conserve wild animals mand plants, such as key biodiversity areas, KBAs, was the most important step towards environment protection. Protected areas and KBAs are not only important for biodiversity conservation, but also to support human populations. Research indicates that nearly half of the world’s population depend on protected areas for livelihood, and while 14.9 percent of the Earth’s land surface and 7.3 percent of the world’s oceans are formally preserved, there is scope for more.

“To ensure that we reach our targets set for conservation, it is essential that the private and public sector, government organisations, NGOs and academicians all come together and work collectively, making use of innovative technologies that will aid the conservation and protection efforts. SICFAB is an effort that aims to unite all stakeholders under one roof to develop an action plan. The last few annual workshops have been phenomenal, and this year was much better. Going forward, we aim to introduce new topics of importance for conservation, as well as strengthen the existing framewroks to preserve the environment and conserve biodiversity” said Her Excellency Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson.

A study released recently indicates that to keep the planet flourishing, 30 percent of Earth needs protection by 2030 and half the planet should be conserved by 2050. While the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species outlines 872 species as extinct, it states that there are 26,500 threatened with extinction. As such, conservation experts who gathered at the four-day conference discussed and detailed several plans, processes and ideas to protect the environment.

Along with the sessions on conservation translocations, key biodiversity areas, drones and veterinary medicine, the 20th SICFAB also highlighted the use of new tools and techniques to safeguard biodiversity.