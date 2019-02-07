Australia to move fish downstream from river mass kill

The affected region experienced a long drought last year, followed by weeks of temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius in January. The conditions led to warm, slow-moving water and the development of blue-green algae which strips oxygen from water.

It resulted in the death of millions of fish in the Darling River, one of Australia's major tributaries, near Menindee, about 1000 kilometres west of Sydney.

The New South Wales Department of Primary Industries (DPI) said Thursday that nets and scoops will collect the cod, transporting them by road some 240 kilometres downstream using a fish-stocking truck fitted with aeration and temperature control. Some of the fish will be taken to the Narrandera Fisheries Centre.

The cod, one of the largest exclusively freshwater fish in the world, is a native fish of the river.

DPI's plan will allow the fish to regain strength for future breeding and re-stocking of the river.

It was initiated when authorities realized they may have to stop the river's flow near Menindee to maintain the town's water supply in the near future, increasing the risk to the cod.

The department said it is also continuing to monitor the river's water quality and will install solar-powered aerators to oxygenate the water.