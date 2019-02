A scientific study into the new, spinynecked dinosaur unearthed in Patagonia were published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The fossil of Bajadasaurus Pronuspinax was discovered in 2013 and displays long, thin spikes that shoot up and out from the neck.

Researchers posit that the spikes would have been covered in keratin, much like that found on modern-day horned animals.

Bajadasaurus Pronuspinax was a herbivore and researchers believe the spikes were used for self-defence.