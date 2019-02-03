Al Ain Zoo to examine challenges and visions of environmental conservation

This approach was highlighted during a speech delivered by Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Director-General of Al Ain Zoo, at panel discussion organised by the British Embassy in Abu Dhabi, which aimed to raise awareness on nature conservation for future generations. This event was attended by the world-renowned Dr. Jane Godall, a British primatologist, ethologist, and anthropologist, who has been honored as a United Nations Messenger for Peace.

While meeting with a group of experts in the field of wildlife conservation and protection of threatened species, Al Ain Zoo discussed the efforts, challenges, current achievements, and future plans to preserve nature.

During the event, Al Hajeri discussed many topics concerning the priorities and vision regarding environmental conservation and the protection of threatened species. He spoke about the increasing number of challenges in the field of environmental conservation, which requires greater efforts to be made by institutions and individuals to preserve nature. He said, "Changing the culture of individuals is the key to overcoming these challenges, especially among the young and rising generations. The UAE has achieved a quantum leap in environmental education; however we are able to give more even to address challenges like global warming, loss of habitat and the increased risk of wildlife extinction."