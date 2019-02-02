A new snow leopard settles down in Lumigny

"This animal is part of a breeding programme. We do not own it. It belongs to the zoological community and there is a coordinator who recommended this animal to us, who said that this male one must come and mate with the female one we have here. And at any time, within a year or two, he can decide to send him away if the breeding fails."

"So in fact, by changing partners regularly, we ensure genetic diversity and avoid so-called inbreeding and defects in the development of the animals."

"It is a species that still lives in the regions of Tibet, Tibetan mountains, and Kazakhstan -- so they are environments that are a little harsh to approach. (Regarding) its population density level in the wild, we do not know how many of them there are, but we estimate that there are about 3,000 left in the wild, knowing that this population is declining, Jérôme Catinaud added ."