The 20th SICFAB begins Monday with the participation of 120 experts from 22 countries

One hundred and twenty experts from twenty-two countries will participate in the forum.

Over the course of four days, four key topics will be discussed at SICFAB. One topic is the translocation of animals in biodiversity conservation. IUCN guidelines will be used to review the translocation of animals in the interests of conserving biodiversity in the region, taking into consideration factors such as preparing captive animals for release, evaluating success and monitoring the post-release process. Current issues, including surplus management, rehabilitation, pest animals and animal translocation in response to development, will also be discussed.

SICFAB will include a discussion about using the IUCN Global Standard in the identification of Key Biodiversity Areas. This will build on work that began in 2018 with the application of definitions, criteria and demarcation procedures for Key Biodiversity Areas for a new range of sites and species, including freshwater ecosystems.

The third key topic is the role of veterinary medicine in biodiversity conservation, a broad topic that deals with organisms that cause diseases in animals but also takes into account living organisms’ impacts on their environment. There will be additional discussions about disease control, tumours and using the best practices related to animal transport, with a focus on animal welfare.

SICFAB will address the topic of drones and biodiversity, building on the success of last year’s session about drones. During breakout sessions, the participants will discuss the use of drones in environmental preservation research and current applications for versatile mobile search platforms.

SICFAB aims to contribute to the development and formulation of strategies and action plans to protect endangered species in the Arab world. This important forum gives experts and specialists from around the world the opportunity to meet, interact and exchange expertise, experiences and information, which helps to boost understanding about the status and condition of wildlife in the UAE and the Arabian Peninsula.