Sea of white: 'Hundreds of thousands' of fish dead in Australia

Locals around the Darling River were confronted with a sea of white, as dead fish carpeted the waters near the southeastern Outback town of Menindee.

Just weeks after up to a million were killed with scientists pointing to low water and oxygen levels as well as possibly toxic algae another mass death occurred in the key food growing region.

Inspectors from the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries have visited the site and said they found that "hundreds of thousands of fish have died".

The Darling River is part of the Murray-Darling River system that stretches thousands of kilometres across several states.

With temperatures expected to rise and no rain forecast, there remained a "high risk of further fish kills over the coming days and week," officials said.

While the federal government has blamed the deaths on a severe drought, experts and locals say they stem from the systemic depletion and pollution of the river.

The inspectors added that the latest bout of kills were likely linked to "critically low levels of dissolved oxygen" caused by a sharp drop in temperatures after an extended period of hot weather.