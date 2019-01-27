EAD completes comprehensive Fisheries Resources Assessment Survey

The survey was the most comprehensive fisheries survey ever completed in the Arabian Gulf waters of the UAE, spanning 250 days at sea, and including over 2500 survey stations and the gathering of information from more than 200 species of fish, sharks, and rays. The survey results indicate that the UAE demersal (bottom-dwelling) fisheries resources are severely overexploited due to severe fishing pressures and are in need of major recovery.

The survey was conducted in partnership with the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA), a New Zealand-based organisation made up of fisheries experts. It aimed to assess the abundance and distribution of fish stocks in UAE waters, evaluate the link between protected areas and key commercial species’ stock, and, update status, biological parameters, size and age structures of key commercial fish stocks. At the same time, EAD, with the support of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MoCCAE, also engaged fishermen from other emirates to gauge their views on the state of the fishery.

The survey indicates that mainly due to severe fishing pressures, key species like Hamour (Epinephelus coioides), Shaari (Lethrinus nebulosus) and Farsh (Diagramma pictum) are being fished between three and five times the sustainable limits for those species. According to the survey results, Farsh is severely exploited and has been reduced to 7% of its adult stock size. Hamour and Shaari are also overexploited with stock sizes at 12% and 13% of unexploited levels respectively. 85 percent of fish species stocks are considered overexploited when compared to sustainability standards. For the Hamour, which has a life span of over 20 years, they are only growing to a maximum age of eight years. Even more alarmingly, data collected on Farsh revealed that very few adult fish live over the age of two, despite an expected lifespan of over 30 years in the Arabian Gulf.

In addition to the Fisheries Resources Assessment Survey, EAD with the support of MoCCAE completed a comprehensive socioeconomic and traditional fisheries knowledge survey involving over 300 boat owners, fishing boat crew, and experienced fishers across the UAE. It focused on obtaining an understanding of fishers views on how the fishery had changed over time; fisheries management issues; and fishers’ views on future management.

EAD’s efforts in implementing these measures have achieved some successes (13.4% of the emirate’s marine area is protected), and when comparing the wider results of the 2016 survey with findings from 2002, the results indicate that the mean relative biomass for all species combined remains similar. Whilst the key species are severely overexploited, some species have reaped positive results from EAD’s efforts. Both Badah (Gerres longirostris) and Yemah (Lethrinus borbonicus) are operating at the 40% sustainable level.