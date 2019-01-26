EPAA initiative raises awareness about importance of disposing of barbecue charcoal responsibly

Targeting visitors to wilderness areas in Sharaa Elwohosh, which is situated between Nazwa and Al Madam, the initiative included the distribution of brochures with tips for disposing of charcoal and information about laws and regulations related to preserving natural resources, and boxes of Ghaf seeds to encourage the public to grow Ghaf trees.

The initiative was preceded by a campaign to clear the area of bags, waste from barbecues and other rubbish. A large number of volunteers from government and private organisations in the Emirate of Sharjah participated in the campaign, which was held between 4 pm and 5 pm on Friday.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, said, “EPAA is keen to act on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; EPAA’s plans and strategies are based on His Highness’ interest in environmental protection and preservation, cleanliness and sustainability. Our specialised teams work hard to fulfil their tasks, which include awareness-raising campaigns and initiatives such as this one.”

The initiative targeted visitors to wilderness areas in order to raise awareness about the importance of preserving the beauty of these areas and to educate them about risks to the environment and ways to avoid harming the environment. The aim is to make it possible for visitors to wilderness areas to enjoy nature without pollutants and damage to the environment.

Al Suwaidi explained that EPAA is keen to carry out various campaigns to improve the community’s environmental awareness and to spread the message that everyone is responsible for preserving and protecting the environment. These campaigns and initiatives are of benefit to the environment, conservation and sustainability, and this initiative is one of several that EPAA will implement throughout the year.

Mrs Al Suwaidi expressed her thanks and appreciation to the EPAA’s teams for their efforts and praised the visitors for their cooperation. The visitors expressed their appreciation to the EPAA for raising awareness and helping to preserve the environment and protect biodiversity.