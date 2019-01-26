Hundreds of participants take part in ‘Recyclathon Run 2019’ at Al Qasba

The event was organised by the Indian Association Sharjah in coordination with Al Qasba and Bee’ah with the aim to seed recycling as a way of life in young generations.

During the event, participants were briefed by Bee’ah staff on how to separate waste according to recycling categories and to properly place them in the recycling bins.

At the end of the event, participants who collected the most trash and placed them in recycling bins correctly, were handed awards and certificates by the organizers.

Established in 2000, Al Qasba offers state-of-the-art facilities to visitors as well as businesses. The destination is known for delivering premium services, and has been hosting world-class event, which see a huge turnout of tourists and locals throughout the year. Each event is immaculately planned and visitor experience is always on top of the agenda.