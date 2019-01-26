Link between climate change and insecurity requires greater global attention

Speaking before the Council, Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, underscored that while climate change is not a security issue in the traditional sense, it is already worsening existing security concerns and contributing to new ones.

"Food and water insecurity, the loss of shelter, the deterioration of livelihoods, and the sense of powerlessness in the wake of repeated disasters create breeding grounds for desperation, extremism, and instability," she noted.

Ambassador Nusseibeh stressed the importance of collective action to tackle the issue at hand.

"Addressing the link between climate change and international security does not necessarily require a change in the mechanics of the Security Council, but we should reframe climate action as a contribution to security," she continued.

She called on Member States, donors, and the UN system to scale up development work in places that are most likely to experience climate-linked insecurity or are already experiencing it. She also emphasised the value of forecast-based financing in releasing resources in advance of credibly predicted climate disasters, to stem the fallout that can trigger insecurity.

Nusseibeh concluded that the UAE hopes to see concrete initiatives that deliver simultaneous climate and security benefits at the June preparatory meeting in Abu Dhabi for the UN Climate Summit. Earlier this week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that the UAE will host the preparatory meeting, paving the way for the Summit on 23rd September in New York.