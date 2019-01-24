Shamma bint Mohammed launches “Environmentally House” initiative

The campaign aims to educate the residents of the Manazaf area of Al Ain about maintaining the aesthetic appeal of their neighbourhood and protecting the environment.

Set to run until 28th February, the initiative is sponsored by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural Center in partnership with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MOCCAE, and Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer).

To mark the launch of the campaign, the three entities organised an awareness march in the Manazaf area. The event drew the participation of volunteers from Umm Al Emarat School, community councils, the Generations Camp, Future Generations Library, Mohammed Bin Khaled Al Nahyan Generations School, and Ambitions Private School.

Sheikha Dr. Shamma said, "Here in the UAE, preserving the environment for future generations is a top priority. We are committed to raising awareness of eco-friendly practices among our citizens and residents, teaching them how to live in harmony with nature, and driving home the importance of our environment for our survival."

She added, "Today, we launch the Environmentally Distinctive House initiative in a bid to ensure that Al Ain remains the UAE’s Garden City, as it has long been called due to its lush greenery. The campaign aligns with the national environmental protection strategy."