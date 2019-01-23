Recycled boat sails to bring awareness about pollution

The sail boat is around 10 meters long and is made of more than 10 tons of recycled plastic such as flip-flops, plastic bottles and bags, according to its website.

The sailboat will set out on Jan 24 from the Lamu Islands, Kenya and sail 500 kilometers.

The boat, nicknamed Flipflopi, is expected to stop by in various towns such as Mombasa, Diani and Watamu among other cities before it reaches its final destination of Stone Town, Zanzibar.

The journey would take 12 to 14 days, according to its website.

The sailboat will stop by in different towns to teach local residents about recycling and reusing plastic, according to Geek.com.

The Flipflopi plans sail the seas again in 2021 when it will sail along the coast of Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique and reach its destination of South Africa for 3 to 4 months.