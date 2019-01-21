Help for rare British bee from MBZ Species Conservation Fund

The project, being run by local environmental consultancy Kernow Ecology, is focused on the Long-horned Bee, Eucera longicornis, a species which was once widespread and locally common in Southern England, but has suffered a serious decline. Less than thirty sites for the species are still known. A survey in 2015 and 2016 showed that six of these were in Cornwall, with the species having disappeared from 18 other sites in the county where it was once known. Seven of those sites have lost the species since 2000.

"Projects like Kernow Ecology's work on the Long-horned Mining Bee demonstrate the wide-ranging nature of threats to the world's biodiversity," says Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, the Managing Director of the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund.

"The threats are worldwide, and do not just involve larger and better-known species of animals and plants. The Fund's objectives include the raising of the importance of individual species in the broader debate about conservation, through the provision of small targeted grants to individual species conservation initiatives. This work in Cornwall provides an excellent example of how a small grant can make a real difference."

Mainly located along the coast, the Cornish populations of Long-horned Bees have been depleted by a range of threats. These include the disappearance of their preferred food-plants from the legume (pea) family, through the abandonment of cliff-top grazing and because of intensive agriculture as well as coastal erosion, which has removed nesting sites.

Following completion of a 2017 study, Kernow Ecology, named after the county's name in the now nearly-extinct Cornish language, was given a grant by the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund to support a conservation campaign that included several programmes designed to preserve the Long-horned Bee population. These included working with local landowners to protect suitable habitats, such as preventing grazing by livestock or cutting of plants during the summer nesting period for the bees, and collaborating with local schools. The plan also includes further survey and monitoring work to try to identify further sites and the most suitable conservation actions for this bee.