Help for rare British bee from MBZ Species Conservation Fund

The project, being run by local environmental consultancy Kernow Ecology, is focused on the Long-horned Bee, Eucera longicornis, a species which was once widespread and locally common in Southern England, but has suffered a serious decline. Less than thirty sites for the species are still known. A survey in 2015 and 2016 showed that six of these were in Cornwall, with the species having disappeared from 18 other sites in the county where it was once known. Seven of those sites have lost the species since 2000.

"Projects like Kernow Ecology's work on the Long-horned Mining Bee demonstrate the wide-ranging nature of threats to the world's biodiversity," says Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, the Managing Director of the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund.

"The threats are worldwide, and do not just involve larger and better-known species of animals and plants. The Fund's objectives include the raising of the importance of individual species in the broader debate about conservation, through the provision of small targeted grants to individual species conservation initiatives. This work in Cornwall provides an excellent example of how a small grant can make a real difference."

"The grant supplied by the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund to our project to conserve Cornwall's endangered Long-horned Mining Bees has been of enormous help," Paddy Saunders told the Emirates News Agency, WAM.

"What has been really excellent about the grant has been the flexible terms that have allowed me to undertake practical actions with local communities and individuals who are concerned about threats to our wildlife, as well as to undertake more surveys and monitoring. The support from the Fund has also enabled me to develop partnerships with landowners and other organisations, as well as to help promote awareness within the community, as demonstrated by the active involvement of children from Trythall School," Saunders added.