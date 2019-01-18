Paris Aquarium highlights jellyfish invasion caused by pollution

Unlike the majority of species on display at the aquarium, jellyfish numbers are thriving in the conditions caused by the increase in sea temperatures around the world.

Paris Aquarium director, Alexis Powilewicz, decided to dedicate 24 tanks to the alien-like species as a visual evidence of the impact of global warming on marine biodiversity, saying he hopes that visitors will come and learn about the delicate balance of the ocean's flora and fauna.

Jellyfish are gelatinous animals with umbrella shaped bodies with often stinging trailing tentacles, living up to a year. The impact of jellyfish's stings vary between species, some causing a mere irritation to humans and others proving life threatening.

Increases in marine temperatures and pollution levels boost the growth of plankton on which jellyfish feed, which has caused, particularly in the Black Sea and the Baltic region, sharp increases in jellyfish populations, Paris Aquarium experts say.