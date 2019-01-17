UAEREP’s First Cycle Awardees present final project results at IREF

The final day of the forum featured a discussion of further collaborations between the programme’s awardees, focused on the future priorities of the UAEREP Awardees Working Group, joint modelling and field campaign projects, and further support for individual research projects.

A special session dealing with Artificial Intelligence, AI, including key issues such as AI-based practices in everyday life, the potential development of machine learning for weather forecasting, the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, UAVs, for weather modification, and the application of "Big-data" and algorithms for hydro-meteorological research and monitoring.

This annual event brings together international researchers, scientists and stakeholders to discuss the latest scientific and technological advances related to new water security solutions. As one of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2019’s highlights, the forum also covered the final results of the programme’s 1st Cycle awardee projects, updates on 2nd and 3rd Cycle awardee projects, global water challenges, youth participation in water-related issues, and the role of women in water sciences.