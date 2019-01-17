EAD takes action to contain swarm of locusts in Al Dhafra

According to a press statement, the EAD detailed a targeted action plan, involving the application of ultra-low volume (ULV) pesticide to exterminate the locust population in the coming days. "This will also reduce its spread and prevent potential damage to agricultural crops and other green areas."

The infestation has not resulted in any economic damage, nor has it had any adverse environmental impacts, so far – the situation remains stable, and under control, the EAD statement affirmed.

In the winter season, certain areas of the UAE are prone to Desert Locust swarms due to their migration from coastal areas of neighbouring countries. The UAE is a prime breeding ground for the species given its climate and environmental conditions during this time.

EAD requests that members of the public refrain from collecting the Locusts to avoid any health hazards.