AED73 million to be invested in CLIX 2019: Thani Al Zeyoudi

The forum will provide an opportunity for young innovators and entrepreneurs to develop innovative environmental concepts and solutions, to guarantee a better future for humankind and create realistic projects, he added.

In a statement, on the sidelines of the launch of the second edition of the forum, which is part of the World Future Energy Summit, Al Zeyoudi said that the success of the forum’s first edition and the US$17 million that was invested in it both created demand for the second edition. The number of participation requests for the second edition rose by 222 percent, and the number of investors wishing to participate increased by 50 percent, he further added.

Al Zeyoudi highlighted the world’s need for real and effective innovations in the area of sustainability and climate change. "The year 2018, alone, witnessed the negative effects of climate change. We have all witnessed this, in the immense forest fires that were out of control, and the extreme cases of drought in several areas around the globe, which now continue for longer periods, due to a rise in temperatures," he further said.

"The current reality requires combined efforts and a greater intensity when working for the climate, which relies on the youth and their ability to innovate sustainable solutions to the causes of the climate change that will decrease the intensity of its repercussions," Al Zeyoudi said in conclusion.