A total eclipse will take place on January 21

The moon becomes dark and red, as the earth’s atmosphere filters and refracts the sun’s rays.

An eclipse comprises several phases:

-Entry of the moon into the penumbra, the partial outer shadow – barely visible to the naked eye.

-Entry of the moon through the umbra, a full dark shadow which is easier to see.

-Totality when the moon is entirely in the earth’s shadow

-End of totality when the eclipse becomes partial again

-And finally, exit from the penumbra.

A partial eclipse occurs when just part of the moon is shaded. A total eclipse only occurs when the moon is entirely covered by the earth’s shadow and is very rare.