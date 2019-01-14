A total eclipse will take place on January 21

  Monday 14, January 2019
Sharjah24 – AFP: A lunar eclipse can only take place during a full moon. When the sun, earth and moon are all aligned, our natural satellite can be temporarily deprived of sunlight if it passes through the earth’s shadow.
The moon becomes dark and red, as the earth’s atmosphere filters and refracts the sun’s rays.
 
An eclipse comprises several phases:
 
-Entry of the moon into the penumbra, the partial outer shadow – barely visible to the naked eye.
 
-Entry of the moon through the umbra, a full dark shadow which is easier to see.
 
-Totality when the moon is entirely in the earth’s shadow
 
-End of totality when the eclipse becomes partial again
 
-And finally, exit from the penumbra.
 
A partial eclipse occurs when just part of the moon is shaded. A total eclipse only occurs when the moon is entirely covered by the earth’s shadow and is very rare.