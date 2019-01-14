Britain pledges legislation in 2019 to combat deadly air pollution

A man walks through Greenwich Park as a haze of pollution sits over the London skyline

The government said Britain would become the first major economy to adopt air quality goals based on World Health Organisation recommendations regarding people's exposure to particulate matter.

"Air pollution continues to shorten lives, harm our children and reduce quality of life. We must take strong, urgent action," environment minister Michael Gove said in a statement.

The Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said it aimed to reduce the costs of air pollution to society by 1.7 billion pounds every year by 2020, increasing to 5.3 billion pounds every year from 2030.