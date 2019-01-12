India launches new bid to battle dirty air

Air quality in the country of more than 1.25 billion people has deteriorated to critical levels in recent years, with the capital New Delhi and 13 other Indian cities in the top 15 of a UN list of the world's most polluted cities.

Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said late Thursday the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) will cover 102 cities and aim to cut levels of the most dangerous particles under 10 microns in diameter by 20 to 30 percent by 2024.

The particles are blamed for growing numbers of chronic bronchitis, lung cancer and heart disease in Indian cities.

The government has allotted three billion rupees ($42 million) to implement the plan which aims to plug the main pollution sources -- industrial and traffic emissions, the mass burning of agricultural waste and construction -- without setting out how this will be done.

Vardhan said only that the NCAP would carry out "comprehensive mitigation actions for prevention, control and abatement of air pollution."

Environmental groups, who have long accused the government of dragging its feet in the battle against pollution, cautiously welcomed the announcement.

The initiative will also increase pollution monitoring and raise public awareness of the dangers.