China hails improved water quality, but some rivers more polluted

Beijing has extended its campaign to tackle pollution from air to water, attempting to clean up the black and stinky streams flowing through Chinese cities and improve the water quality of its natural reserves.

But while water quality in most of China's major waterways including the Yellow, Huai, Yangtze and Pearl rivers improved in 2018, those in northeastern China such as the Liao and Songhua were found to be even more polluted than in 2017.

China has vowed to take action to "significantly reduce" the volume of industrial wastewater flowing into the Bohai Sea in northern part of the country.

Among the 1,940 samples from across China last year, 71 percent were considered grade III or better, meaning they were suitable for drinking and fishing, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) said, up 3.1 percentage points on 2017.