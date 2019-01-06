Jellyfish stings shut down beaches in eastern Australia

Authorities closed several beaches in Queensland, including the popular tourist destination of Coolangatta, after lifesavers treated 476 blue bottle stings in the state's Gold Coast and 461 in the Sunshine Coast on Sunday alone.

Blue bottles, also known as Portuguese man o' war, are a common visitor to Australian eastern beaches during summer. Their sting is not fatal most of the time, but can cause serious pain.

According to SLSQ, more than 13,000 blue bottle stings were treated by lifesavers and lifeguards across the state in the past week.