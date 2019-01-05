Thailand resumes flights, ferry services as tropical storm slows

Before tropical storm Pabuk hit land in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Friday, arriving from the Gulf of Thailand, airports had shut in the province and nearby Surat Thani and the holiday island of Koh Samui, with all flights cancelled.

But on Saturday, the storm lost speed and was downgraded to a depression as it moved off land, weather officials said, although they maintained warnings of torrential rain and possible flash floods in nine provinces.

"The strong winds are forecast with waves up to 3 to 5 meters high in both the Gulf and in the Andaman Sea," the Thai Meteorological Department said in a statement, urging ships to keep to shore and highlighting the risk of sudden water surges.

Bangkok Airways, which has a monopoly at the Koh Samui airport, resumed normal operations early on Saturday and added extra flights to assist stranded passengers.