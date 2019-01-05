Sea turtle weighing 200 kilos found dead on Colombian beach

The turtle had wanted to swim ashore to lay eggs, biologists were quoted as saying.

Tourists discovered its body in the Caribbean city of Santa Marta on Thursday. Remains of explosives were found in its eyes and ears, indicating that it had been hit by explosives used illegally by fishermen.

The turtle was estimated to be up to 70 years old, local news website Seguimiento reported.

It was a leatherback sea turtle of the species Dermochelys coriacea, the world's largest turtle species. Such turtles can measure up to about 1.80 metres and weigh up to 500 kilogrammes, according to the website Sea Turtle Conservancy.

Some estimates put the maximum age of Dermochelys coriacea turtles at 100 years. The species is listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.