Indonesia tsunami volcano loses two-thirds of its height

Anak Krakatau is a stratovolcano located in the Sunda Strait. Stratovolcanoes form through the accumulation of layers of viscous lava and ash through multiple eruptions.

According to Volcano Discovery, the volcano has been active since around 1928. Its eruptions are strombolian.

According to Science Magazine, strombolian eruptions occur when gas inside the volcano form bubbles called gas slugs. Gas slugs then rise through the magma column and throw magma into the air when they burst.

Indonesia's Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation has analysed images of the volcano from a number of radar satellites, including the European Union's Sentinel-1 constellation, the German TerraSAR-X platform, and Japan's Space agency.

These show Anak Krakatoa, which used to stand at roughly 340 meters high, now just measuring 110 meters.

The steady eruptions caused rock and ash from the volcano to gradually slide into the sea causing it to lose about 150 and 180 million cubic meters of material.