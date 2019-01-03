Invader mussels encroach on British beaches

They might look harmless, but these Asian Date mussels are actually foreign invaders, and they could have an effect on Britain's native sealife, including its own oysters and mussels.

Its native to the west Pacific, but now, the Asian Date Mussel has been spotted in the UK, and marine biologist Peter Barfield warns that it is not likely to be a good thing.

Scientists do not know exactly how this new arrival will affect habitats of British wildlife, but invasive species tend to have dramatic impacts on ecosystems and global economies, and can drive others that share their environment into extinction.