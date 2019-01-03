Hydroponic farming to address Saudi's water shortage problems

Mahdi al-Sanabeer hopes to solve the problem with hydroponics technology. He built a greenhouse on the roof of his house and experimented by planting seeds on sponges, without using chemicals fertilisers or pesticides.

Owner of Smart Rooftop Greenhouse Farm, Mahdi Al-Sanabeer, saying: "We save 90 percent of irrigation water and 80 percent of fertiliser. It is also faster to harvest and reduces the use of the pesticides...it is a smart form of farming so there is no need for extra workers. And we get produce of a high nutritional value and delicious taste."

Sanabeer spent $4,800 on his set-up and has now helped farmers establish seven other farms in the eastern province

Where this European variety of lettuce grows well, despite the harsh conditions outside.

Consumers are pleased because their produce comes chemical-free.