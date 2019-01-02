EPAA, Emirates Nature-WWF, EMEG launch project at Sir Bu Nair island

Her Excellency Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, said, “Recognising the importance of working towards the long-term protection of marine ecosystems, EPAA is collaborating with Emirates Nature-WWF and EMEG on the 3-year Sir Bu Nair Project. The new approach involves a scalable model of sustainable marine conservation management that adheres to Marine Protected Area legislation under the jurisdiction of Sharjah’s government. The project will benefit the environment, society and future generations of Emiratis.”

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, declared Sir Bu Nair Island a protected nature reserve in 2000. Recognised as a Wetland of International Importance under the Ramsar Convention, the island was added to the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in 2012. A haven for fisherman and pearl divers in the early 20th century, Sir Bu Nair Island is now home to rich and diverse habitats and species including turtles, birds and coral reefs. In addition to its ecological importance, the island has historical, cultural and political significance.

“The project’s objectives include conserving the coastal and marine ecosystems and biodiversity of Sir Bu Nair Island, strengthening existing management, developing robust long-term scientific monitoring programmes and implementing scientifically-based measures to protect and improve the resilience of the ecosystem in light of increasing anthropogenic and climate-related pressures,” Mrs. Al Suwaidi explained.

She added, “The project will produce a case study of an effectively managed MPA in the UAE by engaging key stakeholders and local experts. The goal is to use Sir Bu Nair Island as a model for MPA management in the UAE while highlighting the socio-economic and ecological benefits of conserving marine environments.”

Research will start in early 2019 with the exploration and surveying of critical marine habitats and species. The first phase of the project involves collecting ecological, historical and local data about Sir Bu Nair Island’s coastal and marine resources. During the second phase, EPAA and its partners; Emirates Nature-WWF and EMEG will identify the most relevant conservation strategies for the long-term management of Sir Bu Nair Island. Phase three involves the formulation of recommendations for the long-term monitoring and sustainable management of the MPA.