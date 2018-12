Many nests are at an inaccessible height for traditional pest control.

Hence the decision to fill drones with insecticide and fire their payload into the nest.

The local Asian Hornet Association teaches fire-fighters how to do it.

The Asian hornet originated in China and came to Spain via France, i t has no natural predator and experts say the plague is moving 35 kilometres southwards each year.

Numbers of honeybees and butterflies have plummeted in Spain since 2010.