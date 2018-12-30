Heatwave bakes Australia for seventh straight day as northern cyclone brews

Five of the deaths were in the southeastern state of Victoria between Christmas Eve and Saturday. A South Korean drowned on Christmas Day while snorkeling in a lake in the eastern state of New South Wales while another man died in surf on the Sunshine Coast in the eastern state of Queensland.

Temperatures have soared over 40 degrees Celsius (104 F) from Western Australia down through the sparsely populated central desert into the populous eastern seaboard states for seven days, with the weather bureau predicting the heat to continue after a brief New Year's Eve respite.

"Over the coming days the heat will contract inland but will build again from mid-week on Wednesday," said Jonathan How, a forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology.

The bureau's "extreme heatwave" warning included Australia's most populous city, Sydney, but sea-side cities including Hobart, Adelaide and Melbourne were cooled by sea breezes.

For the four-fifths of Australia's 25 million people who live on the coast, summer's heat typically sends them out to laze on the beach.

But for those who live in the arid center there is little respite.

At the Kulgera Road House, near the center of Australia where the nearest town has a population of just 15, the temperature was so high the petrol pumps seized up.

The bureau issued a storm warning on Sunday for damaging winds and flooding rains over the Cape York Peninsula on the far northern tip of Australia, including the bauxite mining town of Weipa.