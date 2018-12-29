Runaway lion, wounded elk find home in Russian shelter

Dozens of bears have also passed through the Veles centre, just outside Saint Petersburg, since it was opened in 2009 by businessman Alexander Fyodorov, who says he spent more than $1 million on the project.

"Our aim is to treat wild animals and get them back on their legs again in order to release them if that's possible," he said of the centre in Rappolovo, 20 kilometres (12 miles) out of Russia's second city.

"Some of the animals were found after accidents, others were abandoned. Sometimes their stories are like the plot of a film," said Fyodorov.

One particularly dramatic story is that of a lioness called Elza, who escaped in Saint Petersburg's Pulkovo airport in December last year.

"Elza was sent from Grozny (the capital of Chechnya) by a Chechen businessman to his friend in Saint Petersburg as a New Year's gift," Fyodorov said.

"But the sleeping pills given to the lioness before the trip stopped acting too early. In the airport, the lion broke her cage open and made a run for it."

The lion was soon captured and later taken to her new owner, but he quickly realised that "it was impossible for him to keep a lion" and brought her to the shelter.

At the time, keeping wild animals at home was not illegal, but a law was recently enacted that bans the practice from next year.

Less is known about the background of the crocodile named Gena who was found at a rubbish dump north of the city.

Keeping exotic wild animals as pets has long been fashionable among certain rich or novelty-seeking Russians but often ends unhappily with animals mistreated or escaping.