Super Blood Wolf Moon to occur on January 20-21

A rare lunar phenomenon called a Super Blood Wolf Moon eclipse will occur on the night of January 20-21.

According to WCPO, a super blood wolf moon eclipse is actually three separate phenomena happening at the same time: a lunar eclipse, a super moon and a wolf moon.

A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth is positioned between the sun and the moon, casting the moon completely in the Earth's shadow and giving it a reddish, "bloody" glow.

A supermoon occurs when the moon is within 90 percent of its closest possible distance to the Earth, which makes it look bigger in the sky.

The "wolf moon" refers to the first full moon of the year. This year's full moon will also occur at the same time as the lunar eclipse and a supermoon.

According to EarthSky.org, the umbral lunar eclipse will last just over three-and-a-half hours with totality occurring for about an hour. This is when the moon sits in the shadow of our planet, causing the moon to have a reddish glow as a result of light scattering.

The lunar event will be visible for all of North America, and parts of Europe and Africa. The Middle East and other parts of Africa will be able to see a partial eclipse. The eclipse will not be visible for East Asia or Australia.