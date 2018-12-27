Lebanese NGO tackles trash crisis by offering electric bike pick-up

Electric bikes could help solve Lebanon's continuing trash crisis.

A Beirut NGO has launched an e-bike garbage collection scheme.

The service is free to use and people can ask for two bags at a time and a total of four per month..

Founder of “ Live Love Recycle”, Georges Bitar said: "All that's required is for people to put all the plastic, cans, paper together in one bag, tie it tight and press the button on their phone app. Within 30 to 40 minutes, an electrical bike driver passes by their house and picks up their bags."

The scheme currently uses 60 bikes, but could expand next year.

Lebanon's trash crisis erupted in 2015 when authorities closed a major landfill site, having arranged no alternative.

People stated burning their rubbish, with many suffering illnesses caused by smoke inhalation.