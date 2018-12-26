Rescue of tsunami victims continues in Indonesia

Hundreds of military personnel, police, rescuers and volunteers have been involved in the efforts to retrieve more victims in the worst-hit Pandeglang and Serang districts in Banten Province, and Lampung Selatan, Panawaran and Tenggamus districts in Lampung Province.

"We've got help from soldiers and police officers today. We found a body of a child victim and we've sent it to the hospital," said Agus, a resident in Serang.

Agus said one of his family members is still missing in the catastrophe.

"The first big wave came in all of a sudden. They began to run but were knocked down. My brother and children survived by hiding themselves beneath a car. But his wife, my sister-in-law, is missing. We have been looking for her everywhere including hospitals since Sunday, but we've found nothing yet," said Agus.

Saturday night's tsunami in Banten has displaced 5,665 people, who were taking shelter in evacuation centers. The figure dropped from 11,453 as many of the evacuees had returned home, said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman of the National Disaster Management Agency.

Temporary medical assistance centers were set up across the affected areas to provide help for victims.

"We are able to provide immediate services to people affected by the tsunami here, particularly those evacuated from the disaster areas. On the first day we helped those having injuries like traumas and fractures, before delivering them to nearby hospitals," said Imas, a nurse at a medical center in Serang.