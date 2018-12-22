Germany shutters last black coal mine

After the remaining 1,500 workers of the Prosper-Haniel mine in Bottrop clocked off from their final shift, a group of seven workers exited the mine's elevator carrying the symbolic last chunk of "black gold".

Veteran pitman Juergen Jakubeit, wearing faded overalls and a black-sooted hard hat, then handed the block of coal to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who accepted it with the traditional miners' greeting of "Glueck auf" of "Good luck".

"A difficult day isn't it?" said Steinmeier. "A very difficult day," replied Jakubeit.

In a ceremony carried live on television and attended by 500 people, including European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker, Steinmeier said the closure of the 150-year-old deep-shaft colliery marked "the end of an era" in western Germany's industrial Ruhr heartland.

"This is more than a piece of coal, this is history," Steimeier told the crowd, several of whom wiped away tears.

"This is a day of mourning for you but I assure you this day has moved many people across Germany."

A mining choir then sang the miners' anthem "Steigerlied" while across the region local churches marked the occasion with special services.

Although the closure comes amid a growing environmental outcry against coal, the dirtiest fossil fuel, it wasn't pollution concerns but cheaper imports from abroad that sounded the mine's death knell.