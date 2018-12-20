Polar vortex could bring harsh winter to U.S. east coast

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the polar vortex is an area of low pressure, cold air surrounding the north and south poles. The 'vortex' or counterclockwise flow of air keeps frigid air closer to the poles.

But during winter in the Northern Hemisphere, the vortex can often become less stable and expand. As a result, cold Arctic air is sent southward with the jet stream, causing severe winter weather.

The Washington Post reports that vortex disruption has been associated with a phenomenon known as a sudden stratospheric warming event. During such an event, the prevailing winds decrease or change direction, and the layer warms. When this occurs, the vortex is displaced and sometimes splits apart.

Based on American modeling systems, the disruption is projected to occur this month. The European system, however, delays it until early January.

While it's difficult to predict which region will be struck first, University of Oklahoma meteorology professor Jason Furtado claims Eurasia will be hit first, based on model forecasts. This means the Lower 48 states are likely weeks away from feeling any effect.