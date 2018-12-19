Wasit Wetland Centre organises an awareness week for students

It is worth mentioning that the number of participants in the programme exceeded 30 students who are exposed to a variety of workshops, educational competitions and field visits at the Centre to learn about the types of animals living in the Centre and all kinds of migrating ones.

Jassem Al Mazmi, Chairman of Sharjah Parents Council, said that busying students’ free time through enrolling them in winter camps and useful programmes enhances their talents, exposes them to new skills and reduces the burden on parents. He added that such programmes help students spend their time usefully.