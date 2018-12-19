Wasit Wetland Centre organises an awareness week for students

  • Wednesday 19, December 2018 in 8:21 PM
Sharjah 24: In cooperation with the Sharjah Parents Council, Wasit Wetland Centre organised an awareness week titled "My Journey to the World of Birds " where the students were received and registered on Saturday 15/12/2018. The programme will continue until 21/12/2018 at Wasit Suburb.
It is worth mentioning that the number of participants in the programme exceeded 30 students who are exposed to a variety of workshops, educational competitions and field visits at the Centre to learn about the types of animals living in the Centre and all kinds of migrating ones.
 
Jassem Al Mazmi, Chairman of Sharjah Parents Council, said that busying students’ free time through enrolling them in winter camps and useful programmes enhances their talents, exposes them to new skills and reduces the burden on parents. He added that such programmes help students spend their time usefully.