EU agrees to ban throw-away plastics to limit ocean pollution

Negotiators from the European Parliament and for the 28 EU countries agreed a list of 10 single-use plastic products with readily available alternatives that will be banned.

The items include cotton buds, cutlery, plates, straws, drink stirrers, sticks for balloons and food containers made of expanded polystyrene.

For other plastic items, such as food containers and drinks cups and lids, the focus will be on limiting their use and setting clean-up obligations in some cases for manufacturers.

All plastic bottles will have to have at least 30 percent recycled content by 2030.

Producers of tobacco filters containing plastic will have to cover the costs for public collection of cigarette stubs.

Austria, which holds the rotating EU presidency, led talks on behalf of the 28 EU members.

Environmental campaign group Greenpeace hailed the measures as a significant step forward in tackling plastic pollution, but said they fell short in certain areas.