Companies in England to pay packaging waste costs under new proposals

Plastic bottles and containers are seen in a domestic recycling bin in Manchester

Prime Minister Theresa May has pledged to eradicate avoidable plastic waste by 2042 as a growing flood of plastic endangers life in the world's oceans.

"We can move away from being a 'throw-away' society, to one that looks at waste as a valuable resource," Michael Gove, minister for the Department of the Environment, Farming and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), said in a statement on the proposed overhaul to England's waste system.

"We will cut our reliance on single-use plastics, end confusion over household recycling, tackle the problem of packaging by making polluters pay, and end the economic, environmental and moral scandal that is food waste."

Producers of items that are harder to recycle, such as cars and batteries, will have to take more responsibility for what they produce, while a byzantine system for household recycling will be simplified in a bid to boost recycling rates.

The proposals only affect England as environmental policy is devolved to regional assemblies in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The issue of single-use plastics has become more salient this year after China cracked down on imports of plastic trash, leading the U.N. environment chief to call on developed nations to re-think their use of plastics.